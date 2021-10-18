NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NRR. Berenberg Bank upgraded NewRiver REIT to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

LON NRR opened at GBX 77.30 ($1.01) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £239.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 88.22. NewRiver REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43).

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Will Hobman acquired 35,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £29,875.85 ($39,032.99).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

