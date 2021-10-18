NextDAO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $286,256.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.01 million and $286,256.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 1,319,935% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001768 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00067530 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00042437 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,169,544,177 coins and its circulating supply is 2,129,312,068 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

