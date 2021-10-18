NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

NFYEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities cut shares of NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NFYEF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. 3,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363. NFI Group has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.6628 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

