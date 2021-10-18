Nia Impact Advisors LLC Buys 502 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

NASDAQ SRPT traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.95. 18,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

