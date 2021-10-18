Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

HAIN stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $45.14. 1,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,783. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.