Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $7.24 Million Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the period. SunPower accounts for approximately 3.5% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPWR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SunPower by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,203,000 after buying an additional 97,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth $220,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPWR stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,757. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

