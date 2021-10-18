Nord/LB Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €105.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PAH3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €103.72 ($122.03).

Shares of PAH3 stock opened at €90.24 ($106.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of €85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €89.77. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a 52 week high of €102.00 ($120.00). The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.10.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

