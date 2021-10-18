Nord/LB Reiterates “€67.00” Price Target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €72.29 ($85.04).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LXS stock opened at €57.96 ($68.19) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of €60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €60.91. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.76.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.