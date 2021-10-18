Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,441 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $436,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 330,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 304,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,587,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $55.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

