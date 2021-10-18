Northern Trust Corp Has $353.48 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,521 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.31% of Tyson Foods worth $353,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 349,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after buying an additional 214,970 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Tyson Foods by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 65,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $79.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.