Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,398,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $402,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.06.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $129.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.71. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

