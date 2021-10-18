Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,934,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,329 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $348,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in The Clorox by 677.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after buying an additional 152,297 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 255.2% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 121,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,346,000 after purchasing an additional 86,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.11.

NYSE:CLX opened at $163.24 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.56 and a 200-day moving average of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

