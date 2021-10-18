Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Down 23.9% in September

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NWFL traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $25.31. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,619. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.80%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

In other Norwood Financial news, COO Robert J. Mancuso bought 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $68,216.40. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,190 shares in the company, valued at $281,988. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $75,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,404 shares of company stock worth $135,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 124.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 34.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

