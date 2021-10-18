Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,026 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Novartis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $83.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $186.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.