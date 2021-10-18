Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Down 26.9% in September

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 66,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVOS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVOS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.72. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,572. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities.

