Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,181,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665,600 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 2.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $2,025,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 848,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $103.52 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.93.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

Several research firms have commented on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

