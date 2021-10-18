Novozymes A/S Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $1.77 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novozymes A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $579.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.27 million.

NVZMY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novozymes A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $70.26 on Monday. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

