Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $7.61 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2021 earnings at $22.20 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

NYSE NUE opened at $101.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 105.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Nucor by 24.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 24.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 95.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Nucor by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

