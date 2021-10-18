Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Up 27.1% in September

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:NQP remained flat at $$15.04 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,180. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NQP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 166,089 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

