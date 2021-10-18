Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Up 27.1% in September

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:NQP remained flat at $$15.04 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,180. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $15.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
