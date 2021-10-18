Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Up 4.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) was up 4.7% on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $29.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Ocular Therapeutix traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 1,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 956,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 48.7% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 485,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 159,195 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth about $1,477,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.9% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $896.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

