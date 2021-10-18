Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $31.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

