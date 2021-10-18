Offshift (XFT) Trading 82.6% Higher Over Last Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00006658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $15.28 million and approximately $994,313.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 82.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,823.28 or 1.00090864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00051810 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00044696 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.01 or 0.00756080 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001644 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.