Okapi Resources Limited (ASX:OKR) Insider Leonard Math Acquires 22,000 Shares

Okapi Resources Limited (ASX:OKR) insider Leonard Math purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.55 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,100.00 ($8,642.86).

Leonard Math also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Leonard Math 488,095 shares of Okapi Resources stock.

About Okapi Resources

Okapi Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australasia and Africa. It focuses on gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Crackerjack Gold project located in the southwest of Halls Creek town in Western Australia, as well as has an option to acquire 70% interest in the Mambasa Gold Project located in Ituri province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

