Okapi Resources Limited (ASX:OKR) Insider Leonard Math Acquires 22,000 Shares

Okapi Resources Limited (ASX:OKR) insider Leonard Math purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.55 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,100.00 ($8,642.86).
Leonard Math also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Leonard Math 488,095 shares of Okapi Resources stock.
About Okapi Resources
Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Okapi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okapi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.