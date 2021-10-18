Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $302.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.72. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $304.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.