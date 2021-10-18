Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.09.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

OHI traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.39. 1,980,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,500. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

