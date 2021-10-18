Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Sets New 12-Month High at $163.96

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $163.96 and last traded at $163.16, with a volume of 9887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.94.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.28, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.15.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766 in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

