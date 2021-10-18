Omnitude Price Hits $0.0202 on Exchanges (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 18th. Omnitude has a market cap of $1.31 million and $680,178.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded up 43.4% against the US dollar. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00041404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00198007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00089466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

ECOM is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

