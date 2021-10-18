Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 10,085 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 244.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 377.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

EHC opened at $67.62 on Monday. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

