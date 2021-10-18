Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 107,728 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.22.

LLY stock opened at $237.88 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.57. The firm has a market cap of $228.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $3,700,506.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,762,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,783,143,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 492,615 shares of company stock worth $128,197,709. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.