Oribel Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,405 shares during the quarter. Corner Growth Acquisition makes up about 0.6% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP owned about 2.15% of Corner Growth Acquisition worth $10,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 9.8% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.