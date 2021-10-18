Oribel Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Oribel Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,476 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP owned 0.32% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,992,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,000 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 312,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPF opened at $9.75 on Monday. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

