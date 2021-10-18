Oribel Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 77.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $306.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.20 and a 1 year high of $340.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.67 and its 200 day moving average is $280.28.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.