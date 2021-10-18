Oribel Capital Management LP Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI)

Oribel Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the second quarter worth approximately $493,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the second quarter worth approximately $13,931,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the second quarter worth approximately $15,707,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

