Oribel Capital Management LP Takes $1.51 Million Position in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 183,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Origin Materials in the second quarter worth $820,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Origin Materials in the second quarter worth $2,427,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Origin Materials in the second quarter worth $1,070,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter worth $7,708,000. 16.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Origin Materials stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 257.95, a quick ratio of 257.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $4.90. Equities research analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Origin Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Boon Sim purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Richardson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $398,700. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.