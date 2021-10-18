Pacific Basin Shipping Limited Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Pacific Basin Shipping in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pacific Basin Shipping’s FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of PCFBY opened at $8.69 on Monday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -217.25 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Pacific Basin Shipping’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.