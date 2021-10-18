Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at CIBC

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised Paramount Resources from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial raised Paramount Resources to an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cormark raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.38.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$20.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 20.23. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$274.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.70 per share, with a total value of C$25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$273,646.90. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $63,475 over the last ninety days.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

