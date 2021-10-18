ParkinGo Hits Market Cap of $1.50 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0744 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $602.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,842.43 or 1.00154813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00051899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00044403 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.80 or 0.00778669 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001649 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004499 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

