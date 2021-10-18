Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Short Interest Update

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 837,900 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the September 15th total of 652,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $4,392,703.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,745,000 after buying an additional 220,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after purchasing an additional 355,916 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,337,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Paylocity by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,111,000 after purchasing an additional 34,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $287.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,784. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.55. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $298.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.79.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

