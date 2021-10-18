PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Up 34.9% in September

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the September 15th total of 33,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 56,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $81,259.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 128,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $157,749.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 327,378 shares of company stock valued at $439,784 over the last three months. Insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PEDEVCO by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 38.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 152.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 39,639 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN PED traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.67. 117,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,276. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $133.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.08.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

