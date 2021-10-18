Peel Hunt Begins Coverage on Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF)

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HIBRF opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Hibernia REIT has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

