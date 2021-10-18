Peel Hunt Begins Coverage on Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF)

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HIBRF opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Hibernia REIT has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.
Hibernia REIT Company Profile
Further Reading: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.