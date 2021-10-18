Pendle (PENDLE) Price Up 32.5% This Week

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last week, Pendle has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar. Pendle has a market cap of $36.06 million and $1.47 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00065894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00070519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00101715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,456.07 or 1.00249300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.45 or 0.06070564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00023689 BTC.

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

