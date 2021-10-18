PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 11,273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,536,000 after acquiring an additional 732,762 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 140,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,537,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $157.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,469. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.63. The company has a market cap of $218.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.