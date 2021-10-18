Permit Capital LLC Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Permit Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 0.2% of Permit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 145,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 48,709 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 169,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Unilever by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 114,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,159,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,851,000 after acquiring an additional 42,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Unilever stock opened at $52.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average is $57.48. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

