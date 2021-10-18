Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €225.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €229.00 ($269.41) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €202.83 ($238.63).

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €197.60 ($232.47) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €187.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €180.80. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

