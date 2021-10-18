Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.13.
NYSE PBR opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.38.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.616 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.86%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 71,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
Featured Story: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.