Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

NYSE PBR opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 30.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.616 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 71,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.