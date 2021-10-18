Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 668,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,915 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Photronics were worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 69.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 73,538 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 174,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Photronics by 36.9% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 52,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

PLAB opened at $13.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,348 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,171. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.