PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 45.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 26,404 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 40.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 52,089 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 52.8% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PZC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.67. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,180. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

