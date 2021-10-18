Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) Short Interest Update

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the September 15th total of 132,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pine Island Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIPP remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Monday. 32,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,184. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Pine Island Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

