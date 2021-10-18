Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $202.00 at KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $192.00 to $202.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PXD. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.27.

PXD stock opened at $190.09 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $196.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 140.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 413.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 128.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 169,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after acquiring an additional 95,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 155.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 130,326 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $20,698,000 after acquiring an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

