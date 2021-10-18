Piper Sandler Boosts Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $48.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.71.

NYSE WFC opened at $48.38 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after buying an additional 11,476,090 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after buying an additional 8,420,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

